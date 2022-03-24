Chef notes

A dish that combines grass-fed beef and dark chocolate? If heaven exists, believe you me, this is being served at the buffet. This beef-based chili draws from classic Tex-Mex flavors as well as the traditional flavors of Mexican mole, made with chiles and chocolate, for a rich, savory flavor that's perfect on a cool winter evening, at a tailgate, or whenever you need a bowl of something warm and cozy.

Technique tip: Slow and steady wins the race with this one. I love to prepare this on a Sunday afternoon, let it cook all afternoon and then have friends and family over for a big Sunday dinner.

Swap option: I am a big accoutrements guy — love them! This recipe is fun because you can play around with the toppings. Add a grass fed cotija cheese or maybe pickle the jalapeños. Add lime juice. Add avocado or — if you're feeling fancy — make an avocado crema. The options are endless!