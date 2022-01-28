See Willem Dafoe’s ‘SNL’ promo with Katy Perry: ‘I love this sketch already!'
“Saturday Night Live” returns this weekend with host Willem Dafoe and musical guest Katy Perry. In a new promo released teasing the show, Dafoe is already cracking up and having a good time.Jan. 28, 2022
