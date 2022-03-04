Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens
02:46
Share this -
copied
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its second week and has taken an immeasurable toll on the country and its people. More than a million Ukrainians have already fled for their safety. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to create humanitarian corridors to safety evacuate citizens as families continue to pack up and head towards borders. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY from Lviv, Ukraine.March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues
05:28
Russia on the receiving end of cyber attacks by Anonymous
02:51
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gets ready for his final home game
02:38
Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'
03:10
Explosion at Maryland apartment building leaves several missing
00:25
CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed