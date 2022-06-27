IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Colombian bullring stands collapse, killing 4 and injuring hundreds

    00:31

  • US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34

  • Costco issues recall of solar-powered umbrellas due to fire risk

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up at Nashville Superspeedway

    03:59

  • Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

    01:18

  • Meet the newly crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog!’

    02:35

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

    02:13

  • Juul appeals to federal court to end FDA’s ban on e-cigarettes

    00:23

TODAY

Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

00:21

A supermarket employee is being charged with assault after allegedly slapping Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Shoprite in Staten Island, New York. Giuliani was there campaigning for his son Andrew, who is running for Governor.June 27, 2022

Man in custody after Rudy Giuliani ‘slapped’ on his back, police say

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Colombian bullring stands collapse, killing 4 and injuring hundreds

    00:31

  • US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34

  • Costco issues recall of solar-powered umbrellas due to fire risk

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All