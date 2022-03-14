Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
To celebrate March 14, also known as Pi Day, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones reveal if they prefer cake or pie. They also answer other viewer questions including the advice they would give their younger selves on the first day of their first jobs.
March 14, 2022
