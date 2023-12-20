Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher
My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?
Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more
‘The Iron Claw’ stars talk about their transformation into wrestlers
Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey
Author Lynne Twist joins Hoda on ‘Making Space’: Hear a preview
Huntley and Team Niall win Season 24 of ‘The Voice’
Variety releases their list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time
George Clooney: Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t happy’ during ‘Friends’
TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna
Cynthia Erivo on why upcoming film ‘Drift’ was a ‘big experience’
Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?
Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more
Actor Cynthia Erivo talks upcoming films ‘Drift’ and ‘Wicked’
Uncle Fester from ‘Wednesday’ to get a Netflix spinoff
Exclusive: Hear a preview of Conan’s interview with Joe Biden
Jonathan Majors dropped by Disney and Marvel after guilty verdict
TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna
Lily James talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ starring alongside Zac Efron, more
Hoda shares her hilarious solution for when her kids are bored
Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey
John Gourley and Zoe Manville, members of the hit band Portugal. The Man, open up about their 12-year-old daughter Frances' battle with a rare genetic disorder called DHDDS. They detail her difficult journey and share how they're using their platform to raise awareness about the illness.Dec. 20, 2023
