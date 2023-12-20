IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive deals at over 40,000 online retailers with our Google Chrome plug-in

  • Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

    03:48

  • My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

    04:21

  • Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more

    05:46

  • ‘The Iron Claw’ stars talk about their transformation into wrestlers

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Author Lynne Twist joins Hoda on ‘Making Space’: Hear a preview

    01:58

  • Huntley and Team Niall win Season 24 of ‘The Voice’

    01:10

  • Variety releases their list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time

    02:08

  • George Clooney: Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t happy’ during ‘Friends’

    02:04

  • TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

    02:38

  • Cynthia Erivo on why upcoming film ‘Drift’ was a ‘big experience’

    06:59

  • Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?

    04:11

  • Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

    04:26

  • Actor Cynthia Erivo talks upcoming films ‘Drift’ and ‘Wicked’

    04:15

  • Uncle Fester from ‘Wednesday’ to get a Netflix spinoff

    00:48

  • Exclusive: Hear a preview of Conan’s interview with Joe Biden

    00:59

  • Jonathan Majors dropped by Disney and Marvel after guilty verdict

    02:25

  • TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

    02:46

  • Lily James talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ starring alongside Zac Efron, more

    06:14

  • Hoda shares her hilarious solution for when her kids are bored

    01:38

Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

04:35

John Gourley and Zoe Manville, members of the hit band Portugal. The Man, open up about their 12-year-old daughter Frances' battle with a rare genetic disorder called DHDDS. They detail her difficult journey and share how they're using their platform to raise awareness about the illness.Dec. 20, 2023

  • Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

    03:48

  • My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

    04:21

  • Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more

    05:46

  • ‘The Iron Claw’ stars talk about their transformation into wrestlers

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Author Lynne Twist joins Hoda on ‘Making Space’: Hear a preview

    01:58

  • Huntley and Team Niall win Season 24 of ‘The Voice’

    01:10

  • Variety releases their list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time

    02:08

  • George Clooney: Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t happy’ during ‘Friends’

    02:04

  • TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

    02:38

  • Cynthia Erivo on why upcoming film ‘Drift’ was a ‘big experience’

    06:59

  • Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?

    04:11

  • Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

    04:26

  • Actor Cynthia Erivo talks upcoming films ‘Drift’ and ‘Wicked’

    04:15

  • Uncle Fester from ‘Wednesday’ to get a Netflix spinoff

    00:48

  • Exclusive: Hear a preview of Conan’s interview with Joe Biden

    00:59

  • Jonathan Majors dropped by Disney and Marvel after guilty verdict

    02:25

  • TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

    02:46

  • Lily James talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ starring alongside Zac Efron, more

    06:14

  • Hoda shares her hilarious solution for when her kids are bored

    01:38

Israeli president signals readiness for new ‘humanitarian pause’

Record number of migrants cross southern border in single day

Cruise ship passengers fuming after Bahamas trip routed to Boston

Peak holiday travel gets underway as all eyes turn to the weather

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care

My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

Planning to travel more in '24? Consider these fun destinations!

Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care

My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Lorafied shares 4 hacks to get you through the busy holiday week

See tearful reunion of five best friends — ten years in the making!

Cynthia Erivo on why upcoming film ‘Drift’ was a ‘big experience’

Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?

TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

6 last-minute gift ideas for procrastinators

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Beauty gifts for women — and men — that make great holiday gifts

Shop these last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas!

Top-rated stocking stuffers: Luxe beauty sets, tech, apparel, more

Jenna Bush Hager shares her holiday gift ideas for book lovers

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

Steak and cake for game day! Get the recipes for this perfect pair

Why this is the perfect steak tenderloin to make for the holidays

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna