Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia
04:45
Share this -
copied
With Hollywood hitting the red carpet for the 94th annual Academy Awards this Sunday, TODAY’s Donna Farizan hosts a game of Oscars-themed trivia for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to play. See who wins the gold!March 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare
03:26
Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers
04:58
Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners
04:35
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
03:34
Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!