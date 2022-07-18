IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 fun summer finds the whole family will love — starting at $10

  • Inside look at the migration of juvenile great white sharks

    06:15

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 is most contagious so far, CDC says

    01:32

  • Navigating high car costs: Where to find one and ways to save

    02:50

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle head to UN ahead of new memoir

    02:21

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics

    02:05

  • Cameron Smith wins British Open Championship

    00:55

  • Small planes collide at a Las Vegas airport, killing 4

    00:17

  • Steve Bannon trial: Jury selection set to begin

    00:27

  • Biden returns after Middle East trip: Here are key takeaways

    02:02

  • Extreme heat across the world could break records

    01:22

  • Britain declares first ever national heat emergency

    01:38

  • Brutal heat wave impacting more than 20 million across US

    01:55

  • Indiana mall gunman kills 3 before being shot by bystander

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Body cam video shows police response to Uvalde school shooting

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • I-TRI training helps build confidence in young girls

    04:09

  • Meet the cameraman behind these beautiful lighthouse photos

    05:15

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with murder of wife and son

    02:00

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number shorted to 3 numbers

    00:28

  • Brittney Griner has a medical marijuana prescription, lawyers say

    00:24

TODAY

Body cam video shows police response to Uvalde school shooting

05:07

A new report released on Sunday labeled the Uvalde school shooting as a systematic breakdown, highlighting how many safeguards used to protect students failed. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the new body camera video recently released from during the police response.July 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Inside look at the migration of juvenile great white sharks

    06:15

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 is most contagious so far, CDC says

    01:32

  • Navigating high car costs: Where to find one and ways to save

    02:50

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle head to UN ahead of new memoir

    02:21

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics

    02:05

  • Cameron Smith wins British Open Championship

    00:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All