Skip the chocolates and flowers — these 13 Valentine’s Day gifts are just as sweet

  • Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys

  • Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes

  • See Kevin Hart star in Super Bowl ad from Sam’s Club

  • Peyton Manning stops by ‘SNL’ and shares powerful commentary on… ‘Emily in Paris’

    New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sneak peek released: Get a first look

    #MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1A

  • Betty White to be celebrated in star-studded tribute: See a preview

  • Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital

  • Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood

  • Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY

  • Betty White honored in star-studded tribute

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

  • ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

  • WWE superstar The Miz previews Royal Rumble on Peacock

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date

  • Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’

  • Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'

  • Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAY

  • Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo Golding

New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sneak peek released: Get a first look

After more than two years since the first trailer was released for the highly anticipated sequel for “Top Gun,” Tom Cruise shared a new sneak peek at the movie in a special promo leading into the Bengals-Chiefs game. The movie is now slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend later this year.Jan. 31, 2022

