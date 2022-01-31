New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sneak peek released: Get a first look
01:02
Share this -
copied
After more than two years since the first trailer was released for the highly anticipated sequel for “Top Gun,” Tom Cruise shared a new sneak peek at the movie in a special promo leading into the Bengals-Chiefs game. The movie is now slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend later this year.Jan. 31, 2022
Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys
03:43
Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes
05:06
See Kevin Hart star in Super Bowl ad from Sam’s Club
01:12
Peyton Manning stops by ‘SNL’ and shares powerful commentary on… ‘Emily in Paris’
01:08
Now Playing
New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sneak peek released: Get a first look
01:02
UP NEXT
#MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1A