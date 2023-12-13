Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability
A new psychedelic drug, ibogaine, has emerged as a potential solution for those battling with opioid addiction, with a 30% success rate. Though it’s not legal in the U.S. and there are documented heart risks associated with the treatment, advocates are pushing for more research and its legalization. NBC’s Katie Snow reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2023
