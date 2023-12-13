IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Toys, tech, foodie finds and so many more unique gifts for everyone on your list

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:43

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

  • Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?

    03:31

  • Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays

    04:45

  • Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests

    02:23

  • FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health

    02:43

  • Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33

  • Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

04:18

A new psychedelic drug, ibogaine, has emerged as a potential solution for those battling with opioid addiction, with a 30% success rate. Though it’s not legal in the U.S. and there are documented heart risks associated with the treatment, advocates are pushing for more research and its legalization. NBC’s Katie Snow reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2023

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:43

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

  • Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?

    03:31

  • Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays

    04:45

  • Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests

    02:23

  • FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health

    02:43

  • Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33

  • Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Texas woman to leave state to receive emergency abortion

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

New York apartment building collapses, search for cause underway

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

White House: We can't let our support for Ukraine lapse

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Israel under mounting pressure to pause its fight with Hamas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Zelenskyy appeals to Congress for more aid amid political standoff

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Winter skincare myths debunked!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Craig Robinson reflects on death of Andre Braugher: 'What a loss'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Winter skincare myths debunked!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Craig Robinson reflects on death of Andre Braugher: 'What a loss'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to glam up your makeup for holiday parties

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dermot Mulroney talks new rom-com, ‘Anyone but You’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to add custom touches to your home on a budget

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Glen Powell reveals the trust test Sydney Sweeney uses on set

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Is Selena Gomez in a relationship with Benny Blanco?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Candace Bushnell announces dating series for women 50+

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From beauty to tech, last-minute gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!