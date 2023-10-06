IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump reportedly shared nuclear secrets with billionaire at Mar-a-Lago

  • Hoda Kotb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith

  • Reunited toddlers share a lasting hug during surprise playdate

    New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

    MGM’s cyberattack cost the company more than $100 million

  • Dick Butkus, Bears Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at 80

  • Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend

  • Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for new speaker of the House

  • Biden administration will resume deporting Venezuelan migrants

  • TODAY celebrates 75th anniversaries: Oct. 5, 2023

  • Powerball jackpot rises to third largest in game’s history

  • Biden's dog Commander evicted from White House for biting

  • CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards

  • Watch Nobel Prize winner tell his parents he won the award

  • US women’s gymnastics team wins gold at world championship

  • Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3

  • Biden cancels an additional $9 billion in student loan debt

  • Manhunt underway in NYC after brutal stabbing of public advocate

  • Caught on camera: Storm cancels MLS soccer game near Dallas

  • Biden administration to build a new section of the border wall

New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

There is new research that shows nondiabetic users of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have an increased risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY, and Dr. Tara Narula joins with analysis.Oct. 6, 2023

