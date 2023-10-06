Trump reportedly shared nuclear secrets with billionaire at Mar-a-Lago
00:34
Hoda Kotb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith
00:51
Reunited toddlers share a lasting hug during surprise playdate
01:04
Now Playing
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
UP NEXT
MGM’s cyberattack cost the company more than $100 million
02:22
Dick Butkus, Bears Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at 80
02:12
Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend
01:22
Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for new speaker of the House
02:37
Biden administration will resume deporting Venezuelan migrants
02:35
TODAY celebrates 75th anniversaries: Oct. 5, 2023
00:59
Powerball jackpot rises to third largest in game’s history
00:29
Biden's dog Commander evicted from White House for biting
01:59
CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards
00:25
Watch Nobel Prize winner tell his parents he won the award
01:10
US women’s gymnastics team wins gold at world championship
06:32
Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3
02:50
Biden cancels an additional $9 billion in student loan debt
02:55
Manhunt underway in NYC after brutal stabbing of public advocate
02:01
Caught on camera: Storm cancels MLS soccer game near Dallas
01:39
Biden administration to build a new section of the border wall
01:51
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
Copied
There is new research that shows nondiabetic users of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have an increased risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY, and Dr. Tara Narula joins with analysis.Oct. 6, 2023
Trump reportedly shared nuclear secrets with billionaire at Mar-a-Lago
00:34
Hoda Kotb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith
00:51
Reunited toddlers share a lasting hug during surprise playdate
01:04
Now Playing
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
UP NEXT
MGM’s cyberattack cost the company more than $100 million
02:22
Dick Butkus, Bears Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at 80
02:12
Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend
01:22
Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for new speaker of the House
02:37
Biden administration will resume deporting Venezuelan migrants
02:35
TODAY celebrates 75th anniversaries: Oct. 5, 2023
00:59
Powerball jackpot rises to third largest in game’s history
00:29
Biden's dog Commander evicted from White House for biting
01:59
CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards
00:25
Watch Nobel Prize winner tell his parents he won the award
01:10
US women’s gymnastics team wins gold at world championship
06:32
Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3
02:50
Biden cancels an additional $9 billion in student loan debt
02:55
Manhunt underway in NYC after brutal stabbing of public advocate
02:01
Caught on camera: Storm cancels MLS soccer game near Dallas
01:39
Biden administration to build a new section of the border wall