Meet the winner of the 2023 'Doodle for Google' contest

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Padma Lakshmi to leave 'Top Chef' after 17 years04:04
Kaley Cuoco talks new dark comedy, motherhood, Lester Holt05:46
Now Playing
Meet the winner of the 2023 'Doodle for Google' contest04:26
UP NEXT
Did 'Barbie' movie contribute to worldwide shortage of pink paint?01:15
Watch Ed Sheeran learn how to make a Philly cheesesteak!01:07
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has 2nd biggest opening day of 202300:36
Cast of ‘Cheers’ reunites 30 years after show's finale07:01
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos08:00
Sydney Sweeney: My dad had to turn off ‘Euphoria’ and walk away01:11
Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer06:00
Sydney Sweeney on how ‘Euphoria’ resonates with young people01:54
Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again11:32
Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?01:36
Sara Bareilles talks Tony nom, ‘Waitress’ recording, new podcast04:54
Big Time Rush talks first album in 10 years04:30
Big Time Rush talks first TODAY concert in 13 years01:22
Big Time Rush super fan surprised with tickets — from the band!01:33
Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles to eat insanely hot chicken wings01:08
Alicia Keys announces new musical loosely based on her life00:36
Mattel releases special line of dolls from 'Barbie' movie00:44
Meet the winner of the 2023 'Doodle for Google' contest04:26
Each year Google holds a competition for students to design the next Google Doodle. This year's winner, sixth grader Rebecca Wu, stops by TODAY to reveal her winning drawing.June 5, 2023
Padma Lakshmi to leave 'Top Chef' after 17 years04:04
Kaley Cuoco talks new dark comedy, motherhood, Lester Holt05:46
Now Playing
Meet the winner of the 2023 'Doodle for Google' contest04:26
UP NEXT
Did 'Barbie' movie contribute to worldwide shortage of pink paint?01:15
Watch Ed Sheeran learn how to make a Philly cheesesteak!01:07
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has 2nd biggest opening day of 202300:36
Cast of ‘Cheers’ reunites 30 years after show's finale07:01
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos08:00
Sydney Sweeney: My dad had to turn off ‘Euphoria’ and walk away01:11
Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer06:00
Sydney Sweeney on how ‘Euphoria’ resonates with young people01:54
Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again11:32
Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?01:36
Sara Bareilles talks Tony nom, ‘Waitress’ recording, new podcast04:54
Big Time Rush talks first album in 10 years04:30
Big Time Rush talks first TODAY concert in 13 years01:22
Big Time Rush super fan surprised with tickets — from the band!01:33
Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles to eat insanely hot chicken wings01:08
Alicia Keys announces new musical loosely based on her life00:36
Mattel releases special line of dolls from 'Barbie' movie00:44