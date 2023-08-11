From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Steve Mann had a bold vision: One day we might wear computers on our heads. “Somebody’s got to explore the future,” he said. NBC’s Mike Leonard reports for TODAY back on Feb. 15, 1996.Aug. 11, 2023
