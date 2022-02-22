Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended
Medina Spirit has been stripped of its Kentucky Derby title nine months after a failed post-race drug test. Renowned trainer Bob Baffert will be suspended for 90 days from the sport beginning next month, but his attorney says he plans to appeal. Mandaloun, who placed second in the race has been named the race’s official winner.Feb. 22, 2022
