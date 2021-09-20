Maryland’s Principal of the Year gets a heartwarming surprise live on TODAY

Live at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, TODAY’s Al Roker profiles Dr. Taiisha Swinton-Buck of Digital Harbor High School, who was just named Maryland’s Principal of the Year. He also presents her and her students with a heartwarming surprise: free Dell laptops for every student plus free internet access for the next year, donated by NBCUniversal parent company Comcast. Her school is getting 1,400 laptops, and Comcast is also giving 1,600 more laptops to other school programs around Baltimore.Sept. 20, 2021