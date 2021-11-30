Mario Lopez talks about Season 2 of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

He was a 1990s icon as A.C. Slater on the hit teen series “Saved by the Bell,” and now Mario Lopez continues to reprise that role on Season 2 of the reboot on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Joining the 3rd Hour of TODAY, he says, “It’s amazing that we get to revisit so many years later.” He also explains how he manages to juggle his “Access Hollywood” duties with his many other projects – including hosting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday.Nov. 30, 2021