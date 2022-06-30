IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

  • Keith Urban on touring again, Nicole Kidman joining him on stage

    05:44

  • Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    Keith Urban shares simple secret for a happy marriage with Nicole Kidman

    03:46

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

    01:23

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

    00:56

  • ‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

    01:18

  • Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

    01:28

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

    01:38

  • Author Salma El-Wardany talks life lessons in ‘These Impossible Things’

    05:47

  • Mira Sorvino: ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion ‘might be in the works’

    06:20

  • 3 questions you should be asking yourself to find more happiness

    03:21

  • Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano returning for ‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot

    01:14

  • Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

    00:50

  • How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

    00:54

  • Meet some of the fashion designers on ‘Making the Cut’ season 3

    04:24

  • Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of ‘Making the Cut’

    05:44

  • Kim Fields talks ‘The Upshaws,’ directing Kenan Thompson

    05:12

  • Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

    05:37

  • Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

    01:24

TODAY

Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

03:00

Kim Kardashian recently threw her daughter North West an extravagant camp-themed birthday party. Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Buteau dish on the huge party and how parents should go about throwing their kids birthday parties in the age of social media.June 30, 2022

  • Keith Urban on touring again, Nicole Kidman joining him on stage

    05:44

  • Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    Keith Urban shares simple secret for a happy marriage with Nicole Kidman

    03:46

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

    01:23

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

    00:56

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All