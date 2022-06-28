Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter’s 9th birthday by creating ‘Camp North’

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, and a few of her lucky friends got to celebrate her 9th birthday with a private wilderness camp experience.

The "Kardashians" star, 41, posted videos and pics from the fun Tuesday on Instagram. It all kicked off with a private plane ride that whisked North and her buddies — including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope and singer Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell — to a destination that Kardashian called Camp North.

Silver balloons spelling out the cute moniker greeted each child as they boarded the plane.

The plane's interior was decorated to reflect nature, with pillows shaped like chopped logs and gauzy white material that resembled clouds.

At Camp North, the kids were treated to all kinds of outdoor fun, including a ride on a river raft and a hike across a foot bridge. The post also included footage of two brave children zip-lining above the treetops.

All the kids donned matching print pajamas to sleep in indoor tents decorated with faux fluffy deer heads and fake blood splatter.

Kim Kardashian threw an epic nature camp-themed birthday party for her oldest child, North, 9. Emilee McGovern / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian captioned her post "CAMP NORTH," adding emoji of a tent, fire and logs. The reality star's fans commented to say that North's wilderness birthday looked like a blast.

"That is an awesome experience," wrote one.

"Best mom ever," gushed another.

Kardashian shares North and her three siblings — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex-husband Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Little North's destination birthday party comes just over two months after her grandmother, Kris Jenner, 66, hosted a gala Easter get-together.

Kardashian shared a video the bash, too, in her Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of her mom's gorgeous table setting that featured large, customized chocolate eggs for each member of the family — as well as monogrammed mallets for everyone to use to crack open their egg.

“She has chocolate eggs for all the kids — oh, my God, for all the grown-ups, too. Wow. How cute!” Kardashian gushed in the clip.

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about how she waited a while to introduce North and her siblings to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The couple began dating in October 2021, but Davidson, 28, didn't meet Kardashian's kids until six months later.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” she said.

“But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”