Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild

On Monday, Kathie Lee Gifford announced that she is going to be a grandma. It will baby No. 1 for Kathie Lee’s son Cody and his wife Erica, who tied the knot in September 2020.Dec. 14, 2021
