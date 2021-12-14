IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam

    00:41

  • ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer

    00:46

  • ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations

    01:04

  • Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside

    06:34

  • Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later

    05:33

  • Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption

    04:03

  • Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman

    06:41

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    03:34

  • Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone

    04:29

  • ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

    05:46

  • U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

    04:21

  • Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

    00:41

  • William and Kate share their family Christmas card

    00:21

  • ‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary

    02:15

  • Watch this 3-year-old react to her military dad’s return

    01:02

  • TODAY superfan (and digital producer) spends last Sunday show decked out in merch

    01:14

  • Delivery driver fakes being an evangelist to hide package from customer’s husband

    03:39

  • Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64

    01:58

TODAY

Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild

00:44

On Monday, Kathie Lee Gifford announced that she is going to be a grandma. It will baby No. 1 for Kathie Lee’s son Cody and his wife Erica, who tied the knot in September 2020.Dec. 14, 2021

Cody Gifford and wife Erika announce they're expecting their 1st child

  • Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam

    00:41

  • ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer

    00:46

  • ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations

    01:04

  • Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside

    06:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All