Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika, are expecting!

It's the first child for film producer Gifford, the son of former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, and his actor-dancer bride.

Erika Gifford announced the happy news Monday on Instagram where she shared an emotional video that begins by showing highlights from the couple's wedding ceremony. It then moves on to show a positive pregnancy test and ends on the image of a sign reading "Baby Gifford June 2022" followed by "James 1:17."

"✨Gifford… Party of 3 😭 | So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing 👼💖💙✨ Finding out our baby’s gender the old fashioned way — when our lil “squish” arrives🤍," the mom-to-be wrote in the her caption.

Kathie Lee, who shared Cody and his younger sister, Cassidy, 28, with late husband Frank Gifford, commented on the post to celebrate the happy news.

"Praise our LIVING, LOVING LORD!!!!" she wrote.

"I’m over a blue or pink moon!! I don’t give a rip which!!! So happy for our family!!" she added.

Cody and Erika Gifford tied the knot in September 2020. Proud mom Kathie Lee celebrated by posting an Instagram pic of the couple on their special day. "God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," she wrote in the photo's caption.

Erika Gifford shared her own photo showing her and her husband in a sweet embrace. "Happily ever after," she wrote.

The couple got engaged in May 2019.

Cassidy Gifford also walked down the aisle in her own pandemic wedding with husband Ben Wierda in June 2020.

Both kids celebrated their nuptials a second time in more elaborate ceremonies in 2021.

Kathie Lee opened up the emotional events while chatting virtually with Shop TODAY's Jill Martin in October. While Cassidy's 2020 wedding was as simple affair taking place at Wierda's family farm in Michigan, their second ceremony, held in Nashville, was filled with "all the glam and the glitz."

"It was wonderful for so many different reasons. Number one she finally got to wear that glorious Monique Lhuillier dress that I paid for … And I will be paying for for a long, long time!" joked Kathie Lee.

Cody's second ceremony was also one to remember.

"We saw people we haven’t seen in almost two years now because of COVID ... It's just wonderful to see people you love," gushed Kathie Lee.