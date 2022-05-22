IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Now Playing

    Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Second victim of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo laid to rest

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

  • Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis

    02:29

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Texas couple celebrates 10 years of marriage with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:08

  • This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the road

    01:04

  • Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

    03:48

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

    03:11

  • NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’

    01:29

  • Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

    02:46

  • Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attack

    03:07

  • Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24

  • Fans in Illinois celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:29

  • Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’

    01:00

TODAY

Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

07:26

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Jon Hamm joins Wille Geist to discuss his role in the sequel to the exhilarating 1986 classic “Top Gun.” Hamm also reveals he was pleasantly surprised by the success of “Mad Men.” “We didn’t know if we were going to make a second episode. So then it debuted and it was hit.”May 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Second victim of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo laid to rest

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

  • Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis

    02:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All