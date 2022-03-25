Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
Share this -
copied
Singer Joe Jonas and choreographer Sean Bankhead join Hoda and Jenna to talk about their new MTV project called “Becoming a Popstar,” where they search for Tiktok’s next big sensation. Jonas also talks about becoming a dad to daughter Willa with his wife, Sophie Turner, saying, “It’s a complete life change in the best way possible.”March 25, 2022
Now Playing
Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
UP NEXT
Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare
03:26
Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers
04:58
Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners
04:35
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
03:34
Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!