Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

TODAY

Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art

04:37

Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a conversation with Laila Ali and shares butterfly-inspired art and kitchen pieces. She also shares more products from women-owned businesses, including a sun melt bronzer and Airset powder from Saie, as well as a makeup towels from Weezie Towels.March 17, 2022

