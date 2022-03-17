Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art
04:37
Share this -
copied
Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a conversation with Laila Ali and shares butterfly-inspired art and kitchen pieces. She also shares more products from women-owned businesses, including a sun melt bronzer and Airset powder from Saie, as well as a makeup towels from Weezie Towels.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art
04:37
UP NEXT
Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry
04:37
Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch
03:53
Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75
04:15
Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions
03:57
Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready