TODAY

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

06:36

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie sat down with actors Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and director Adam McKay to discuss their new movie, “Don’t Look Up,” and its important and relevant message. They also share the unorthodox way Lawrence got into her character. Dec. 10, 2021

