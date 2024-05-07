IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time
May 7, 202402:37

Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time

02:37

Former President Donald Trump has been held in contempt for the 10th time for violating a gag order in his criminal hush money trial. The judge has once again warned that future violations could bring jail time. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 7, 2024

