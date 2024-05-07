IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty
  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

  • Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

  • Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike

  • Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast

  • Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area

  • Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

  • Top UN aid official says north Gaza is in ‘full-blown famine’

Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

Israeli tanks have rolled into Rafah and troops have taken over a key border crossing as uncertainty surrounds a potential cease-fire deal. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.May 7, 2024

