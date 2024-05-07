New round of tornadoes rip through central US, more on the way

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new round of tornadoes ripped through the half a dozen states in the central U.S., causing widespread damage with at least one person killed in Oklahoma and entire neighborhoods destroyed. NBC’s Sam Brock reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.May 7, 2024
