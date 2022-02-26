Jan. 6 rioter who carried Pelosi’s podium sentenced
00:22
Share this -
copied
A Florida man who was seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the January 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to 75 days in prison. Adam Johnson must also pay a $5,000 fine.Feb. 26, 2022
Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine
02:27
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country
03:18
Scott Peterson fights to overturn 2004 murder conviction
01:49
Team USA Paralympic athletes arrive in Beijing
00:32
Now Playing
Jan. 6 rioter who carried Pelosi’s podium sentenced