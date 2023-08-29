IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 85% off shackets, ballet flats, more fall fashion essentials

  • College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home

    02:03

  • Hawaiian Electrical denies second fired was started by power lines

    00:34

  • Couple shocks family with trio of surprises during gender reveal

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Spanish prosecutors open inquiry into official who kissed player

    02:17

  • Florida rescue chopper spins out of control before crashing, killing 2

    02:33

  • New video shows chilling moments before Jacksonville shooting

    02:05

  • Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024

    03:09

  • UNC staffer fatally shot, suspect taken into custody on live TV

    01:49

  • Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact

    03:17

  • Medalist Chuck Aoki talks training for the 2024 Paris Paralympics

    03:54

  • By the numbers: What back-to-school shopping will cost in 2023

    04:09

  • Meet the woman in the iconic March on Washington photo

    05:27

  • France to spend $200M to destroy wine surplus as demand falls

    00:41

  • Why are 2 Smithsonian pandas going back to China?

    03:38

  • Simone Biles wins historic 8th title at US Gymnastics championship

    05:09

  • Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying medical records

    00:36

  • 3 Marines killed in Osprey crash in Australia during exercise

    02:17

  • Fulton County DA to lay out her case against Trump, co-defendants

    05:07

  • FBI investigating deadly Jacksonville shooting as a hate crime

    02:32

Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

03:01

The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service are running a two-month survey to capture and monitor grizzly bears under the Endangered Species Act and collect various data points to gauge the overall health of their population. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.Aug. 29, 2023

  • College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home

    02:03

  • Hawaiian Electrical denies second fired was started by power lines

    00:34

  • Couple shocks family with trio of surprises during gender reveal

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Spanish prosecutors open inquiry into official who kissed player

    02:17

  • Florida rescue chopper spins out of control before crashing, killing 2

    02:33

  • New video shows chilling moments before Jacksonville shooting

    02:05

  • Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024

    03:09

  • UNC staffer fatally shot, suspect taken into custody on live TV

    01:49

  • Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact

    03:17

  • Medalist Chuck Aoki talks training for the 2024 Paris Paralympics

    03:54

  • By the numbers: What back-to-school shopping will cost in 2023

    04:09

  • Meet the woman in the iconic March on Washington photo

    05:27

  • France to spend $200M to destroy wine surplus as demand falls

    00:41

  • Why are 2 Smithsonian pandas going back to China?

    03:38

  • Simone Biles wins historic 8th title at US Gymnastics championship

    05:09

  • Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying medical records

    00:36

  • 3 Marines killed in Osprey crash in Australia during exercise

    02:17

  • Fulton County DA to lay out her case against Trump, co-defendants

    05:07

  • FBI investigating deadly Jacksonville shooting as a hate crime

    02:32

Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024

UNC staffer fatally shot, suspect taken into custody on live TV

Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact

New video shows chilling moments before Jacksonville shooting

Florida rescue chopper spins out of control before crashing, killing 2

College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home

Hawaiian Electrical denies second fired was started by power lines

Couple shocks family with trio of surprises during gender reveal

Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

Spanish prosecutors open inquiry into official who kissed player

Is it ok to snack on groceries before paying?

Author Jason Reynolds talks new book, literacy, book ban debate

Author Jason Reynolds talks new book, literacy, book ban debate

Medalist Chuck Aoki talks training for the 2024 Paris Paralympics

By the numbers: What back-to-school shopping will cost in 2023

How to supersize some classic dishes while boosting nutrition

Becky G: New album 'Esquinas' is 'love letter' to my grandparents

Meet the entrepreneur whose grooming line caters to men of color

Back-to-school safety checklist for parents and kids

Reboot your routine just in time for fall with these products

Hoda and Jenna reveal favorite books that 'transformed' them

Snack drawer under the bed? Hoda & Jenna weigh in on new trend

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

Justin Willman dazzles Hoda and Jenna with mind-bending magic

Tips for navigating the changes to the college admissions process

'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

Should you speak up about being left out of a friend's party?

Martina and John McBride talk love story, Blackbird Studio, more

LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Smoothie hacks to make your drinks healthier

How to supersize some classic dishes while boosting nutrition

The Kitchn releases Grocery Essential Awards: Here are top picks

Crabcakes you can make at home: Get Ed Brown’s recipe!

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes

Try these healthy and delicious dressings you can make at home

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes