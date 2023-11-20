TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks and Giving with St. Jude
See what it’s like to skydive with the NFL’s only parachute team
Turkeys named Liberty and Bell to be pardoned by Biden
Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs spreads across US
Watch: 23-year-old field hockey coach makes college sports history
Keep Thanksgiving shopping costs down with these tips
Why your Thanksgiving feast may cost less this year
Taylor Swift returns to the stage in Brazil following fan’s death
Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal
Could weather throw a wrench into Thanksgiving travel plans?
Thanksgiving travel rush gets underway with 55 million on the move
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas
Rosalynn Carter dies at 96: Look back at her life of public service
Erin Andrews on telling her parents about stalker recording her
Meet the lawyer working to become the first Black female chess master
Lewiston soccer team wins state title weeks after mass shooting
Peter Tarnoff, US diplomat behind ‘Argo’ escape, dies at 86
Baltimore symphony orchestra names first Black music director
Third-party candidates aim to disrupt Biden-Trump rematch in 2024
Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs spreads across US
A mysterious and contagious respiratory illness affecting dogs that starts with a cough but could lead to pneumonia and even death is spreading in the United States. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports for TODAY on how to protect your pet as the infection seems to be unresponsive to antibiotics.Nov. 20, 2023
