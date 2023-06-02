How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips
04:44
UP NEXT
Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know
05:02
Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely
04:42
Author and podcast host Case Kenny talks mindfulness journey
04:18
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation
05:22
How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips
04:44
Link copied
As millions of people prepare for summer vacations, it’s important to remember to also prepare for the possibility of injuries and illness. Dr. Kavita Aggarwal shares tips for staying safe.June 2, 2023
Now Playing
How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips
04:44
UP NEXT
Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know
05:02
Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely
04:42
Author and podcast host Case Kenny talks mindfulness journey
04:18
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation