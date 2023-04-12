How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond
Psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman shares a look at how stress can affect you and breaks down ways to manage it to your benefit. "The best antidote we have for stress is doing something for somebody else. Acts of kindness are tremendous stress busters," she says.April 12, 2023
