IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hot List: 7 products everyone on the internet is talking about right now

  • Now Playing

    How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cases of strep throat surge amid drug shortage

    02:36

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37

  • DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

  • ‘Skip the Small Talk’ pushes strangers into healing conversations

    03:50

  • Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

    07:06

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48

  • Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

05:15

Psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman shares a look at how stress can affect you and breaks down ways to manage it to your benefit. "The best antidote we have for stress is doing something for somebody else. Acts of kindness are tremendous stress busters," she says.April 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Cases of strep throat surge amid drug shortage

    02:36

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37

  • DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

  • ‘Skip the Small Talk’ pushes strangers into healing conversations

    03:50

  • Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

    07:06

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48

  • Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

05:13

US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest

02:20

Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary

02:34

Massive toxic fire at Indiana recycling plant forces evacuations

03:53

Louisville bank shooting: Police body cam footage released

03:23

California hills burst with color in rare wildflower ‘superbloom’

02:36

Surfer recounts surviving shark attack: ‘God wanted me to fight’

05:54

How to find the perfect bra fit

07:19

Two friends have surprise reunion on TODAY after 8 years apart

06:12

Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga on their new film ‘Rare Objects’

03:34

How 'eatertainment' trend aims to boost sales in bars, restaurants

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

05:15

How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

05:12

Trace Adkins announces free concert in tornado-stricken Mayfield

05:32

Designer Rebecca Minkoff on her journey to the runway of success

04:18

Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

06:15

Leanne Morgan on starting stand-up later in life, first Netflix special

04:45

National Pet Day products: Puppy cabana, kibble dispenser, more

05:57

Keith Morrison on true crime podcast ‘The Girl in the Blue Mustang’

04:23

Smart ways to use your tax refund

05:54

How to find the perfect bra fit

07:19

Two friends have surprise reunion on TODAY after 8 years apart

06:12

Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga on their new film ‘Rare Objects’

09:13

Ariana Grande responds to comments about her appearance

11:08

‘Shark Tank’ star Emma Grede dispels myth of overnight success

11:11

Jennifer Garner, Laura Dave on ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ series

00:49

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager share favorite Trader Joe’s items

09:58

Tracy McMillan talks new series ‘Unprisoned’ and divorce stigma

06:35

John Leguizamo talks 'The Power,’ new NBC docuseries

10:22

Jane Lynch on 'Weakest Link' zingers: I don't want to be mean

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!

04:08

Meal prep hacks to save time and money in the kitchen

03:23

Make this sheet pan jerk salmon for 4 in less than 30 minutes