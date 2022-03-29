IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

TODAY

How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

04:30

In the latest edition of Social Dilemmas, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager answer viewer questions on difficult situations. The questions include how to handle a friend who constantly interrupts conversation, a mother-in-law who doesn’t have rules when watching the kids and a friend who asks for a job recommendation but you don’t think they’ll be a good employee.March 29, 2022

