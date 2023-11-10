How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide
After 22 years in the military, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jim Lorraine is taking on a new mission: preventing veteran suicide with his nonprofit America's Warrior Partnership. Dylan Dreyer shares his powerful and personal story.Nov. 10, 2023
