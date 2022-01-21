How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

Flor de Maria has spent her professional career looking for the right fit. She started out as a sports anchor before moving to public relations, until she finally realized her dream job would be in fashion. She started a shoe line that quickly caught the eye of Kylie Jenner and other celebrities. TODAY’s Jill Martin shares Flor’s story as her shoe company becomes a red-carpet staple.Jan. 21, 2022
