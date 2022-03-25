IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Communities come together after devastating storms

    01:22

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59

  • World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14

  • Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

    01:03

  • Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

    01:44

  • ‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

    08:34

  • Maria Shriver opens up about parenting style, asking for thank-you notes

    03:54

  • Maria Shriver talks being a grandmother as daughter Katherine expects baby No. 2

    04:40

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda program

    04:17

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!

02:48

In the latest edition of Best Fan Friend Friday, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager surprise loyal fan Tyler Yurkin. The 26-year-old says he watches Hoda and Jenna every morning, so it’s only fitting that he wins a JVC Roku TV!March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Communities come together after devastating storms

    01:22

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All