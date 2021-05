Nicole Pyles, a softball player at Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina, says she was forced to cut her hair in order to remain in the game. “My team, all of my friends were cutting out some of my beads. They snatched some of the beads out of my hair ... I felt just so embarrassed and disrespected and just distraught at that point.” Lora Lavigne of NBC affiliate WRAL reports for TODAY.