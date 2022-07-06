IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlight

    02:19

  • How one businessman gives back after growing up homeless

    03:37

  • Georgia boutique provides clothes to underserved kids

    04:14

  • This nonprofit university aims to put higher education within reach

    04:08

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

    04:04

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!

    04:50

  • How this sock company is helping the military community

    03:48

  • How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

    03:56

  • How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

    05:14

  • How Lotus House helps homeless women and children

    03:00

  • How Little Essentials helps families in need during the holidays

    04:47

  • TODAY surprises two women who create joy year-round for foster kids

    06:14

  • TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

    10:50

  • Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center

    04:41

  • ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community

    05:42

  • Nationwide program helps provide early education to children

    03:38

  • Generous act bonds 2 friends for life

    04:44

  • Heritage Youth Sports Foundation gets early holiday surprise

    04:12

  • How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthy

    04:35

TODAY

Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

03:49

Cliff and Yvonne Hooks have turned their small cafe in Barneveld, Wisconsin, into something special for their customers by offering a zero-price menu. The couple says the idea was born during the pandemic when they saw their neighbors struggling financially.July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlight

    02:19

  • How one businessman gives back after growing up homeless

    03:37

  • Georgia boutique provides clothes to underserved kids

    04:14

  • This nonprofit university aims to put higher education within reach

    04:08

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

    04:04

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All