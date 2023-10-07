Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack
NBC's Andrea Mitchell joins analysis TODAY with analysis after the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel by land, sea and air on Saturday. "It is sheer terrorism and certainly according to the Israelis," she says. "Nothing on this scale has ever been contemplated, this is not something the Israeli government was prepared for."Oct. 7, 2023
