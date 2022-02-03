Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest with military honors at Arlington
Former Sen. Bob Dole was laid to rest Wednesday with military honors at a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The decorated World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee died on Dec. 5 at age 98.Feb. 3, 2022
