Family of woman missing in condo collapse: ‘We’re not going to leave until we recover her’00:48
On Thursday President Biden met with rescue workers and families of victims and the missing in the Florida condo collapse as search efforts resumed. The family of Judy Spiegel are still waiting to hear about their mother, telling NBC’s Morgan Chesky that the worst part is not receiving phone calls from a mom who always reached out. “This is eight days without the best person in our life,” Rachel Spiegel says.