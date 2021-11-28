Family celebrates Thanksgiving with festive hats and a Sunday mugshot

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Fernando celebrating his 60th birthday with his mother Nidia; Dru and Linda with their daughters Kim, Lori and Kellie checking in from a cruise in North Carolina; Ellie in Kanas City; the Griffin family in Texas; Madison, Kennedy, Julie, Greg, Quinn, Dan and Susie in Ohio; Avery, Max and their dog Cosmo in Michigan; Joe from Virginia celebrating his 81st birthday with his grandkids; and the Gentile family in Georgia donning festive Thanksgiving hats. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 28, 2021