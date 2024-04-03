Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike
04:13
‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike
05:41
White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers
00:43
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers
01:18
Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
01:31
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths
02:02
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza
00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike
01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria
01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria
00:53
Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem
01:05
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation
02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
02:06
Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal
00:57
Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City
02:01
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza
00:52
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists
01:27
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
02:30
President Biden paid tribute to the World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza on Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes, calling them "brave and selfless." All seven of them have now been identified. Israel, meanwhile, is facing growing fallout over the incident. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 3, 2024
