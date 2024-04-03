IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off Our Place pans, sheet sets and more

Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
April 3, 202402:30

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike

    04:13

  • ‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike

    05:41

  • White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers

    00:43

  • White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

    01:18

  • Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths

    02:02

  • José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza

    02:23

  • Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza

    00:50

  • At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:22

  • Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

    01:40

  • Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria

    00:53

  • Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem

    01:05

  • U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation

    02:06

  • Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire

    02:06

  • Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal

    00:57

  • Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City

    02:01

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

    00:52

  • Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists

    01:27

Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

02:30

President Biden paid tribute to the World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza on Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes, calling them "brave and selfless." All seven of them have now been identified. Israel, meanwhile, is facing growing fallout over the incident. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 3, 2024

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike

    04:13

  • ‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike

    05:41

  • White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers

    00:43

  • White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

    01:18

  • Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths

    02:02

  • José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza

    02:23

  • Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza

    00:50

  • At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:22

  • Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

    01:40

  • Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria

    00:53

  • Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem

    01:05

  • U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation

    02:06

  • Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire

    02:06

  • Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal

    00:57

  • Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City

    02:01

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

    00:52

  • Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists

    01:27
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Frantic rescue efforts underway after strong earthquake hits Taiwan

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kentucky declares state of emergency after tornadoes sweep area

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

First underwater images of collapsed Baltimore bridge released

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Behind-the-scenes look at how solar eclipse glasses are made

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Gillian Anderson talks Prince Andrew movie, ‘X Files’ reboot buzz

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Behind-the-scenes look at how solar eclipse glasses are made

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Celebrate spring with these two light and bright dishes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to make your career more fulfilling

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Comedian Alex Edelman on bringing hit show from stage to screen

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop the best of the best in beauty and skin care with these picks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

D'Arcy Carden takes listeners down the 'Wikihole' in new podcast

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rudy Mancuso on depicting life with synesthesia in his film ‘Música’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

April sales and freebies: Sephora, Ikea, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try new twists on PB&J

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Makeup artist Gucci Westman shows how to re-create iconic looks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Alison Brie: I manifested Annette Bening to join 'Apples Never Fall'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Seth Meyers and Mike Birbiglia talk comedic process, spill secrets

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Valerie Bertinelli says she's in love: 'Wasn't supposed to happen'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna recounts family's hilarious pee and poo April Fools pranks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Phillipa Soo talks ‘Hamilton,’ and helping children with stage fright

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Spring trends for April: Oversized linen, crochet dresses, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rebel Wilson talks overcoming health struggles, writing her 'truth'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lizzo announces she is quitting the music business

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Celebrate spring with these two light and bright dishes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Michael Symon shares recipes for chicken paillard, snap pea salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shawarma-roasted chicken over turmeric rice: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chef Kwame Onwuachi shares his recipe for Creole-spiced shrimp

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Deviled ham and cheese sandwich, apple tart: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this traditional Italian recipe for a meaty and cheesy Easter pie

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?