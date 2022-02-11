IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Inside the F-16 flyover at the Super Bowl

05:48

During the 2022 Super Bowl this weekend, fans will see the traditional jet flyover honoring the U.S. military during the national anthem. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Llamas straps in for a front row seat to see how they prepare ahead of the big game.Feb. 11, 2022

