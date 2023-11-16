IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get TODAY's 20 most popular Thanksgiving recipes from chefs like Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay and more!

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

  • Pro-Palestinian protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

    01:40

  • Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing

    01:03

  • Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

    00:52

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters

    01:14

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity

    03:15

  • Growing economic toll of Hamas attack and ongoing war in Israel

    02:47

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • 'Terrified and scared': Doctor describes scene inside raided Gaza hospital

    03:15

  • ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa

    01:31

  • Families of American hostages held by Hamas find hope together

    03:24

  • Israeli military conducts ‘targeted’ raid inside Gaza’s main hospital

    03:02

  • Video said to show medics in dust-filled hallways of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

    01:09

Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

00:57

Elon Musk is under fire for agreeing with an antisemitic post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that claims Jewish communities push “hatred against whites.” “You have said the actual truth," Musk posted in response.Nov. 16, 2023

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

  • Pro-Palestinian protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

    01:40

  • Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing

    01:03

  • Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

    00:52

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters

    01:14

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity

    03:15

  • Growing economic toll of Hamas attack and ongoing war in Israel

    02:47

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • 'Terrified and scared': Doctor describes scene inside raided Gaza hospital

    03:15

  • ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa

    01:31

  • Families of American hostages held by Hamas find hope together

    03:24

  • Israeli military conducts ‘targeted’ raid inside Gaza’s main hospital

    03:02

  • Video said to show medics in dust-filled hallways of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

    01:09

All-star chefs share 8 must-do's for Thanksgiving dinner

All-star chefs share Thanksgiving recipes for sides, desserts

All-star chefs share their recipes for popular Thanksgiving sides

Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay share tips for perfect turkey, stuffing

Jennifer Garner, Save the Children help kids get access to books

Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products

Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

Netflix’s new ‘Crown’ episodes stir controversy over Diana depiction

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun in previously unreleased ‘Rust’ video

American tourist killed after ferry boat sinks in Bahamas

Get the whole family involved with these fun Thanksgiving crafts

How to keep the peace among family during the holidays

Ed Helms reveals what he would tell his 13-year-old self

Chef Marcus Samuelsson shares favorite family dinner memories

Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed

Craig Melvin and his mom featured in December’s Southern Living

How AI can help make Thanksgiving planning cheaper and easier

Roasted toasted salad and apple tart: Get the recipes!

How to remove stains from common spills during the holidays

Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter talks ‘The Upcycled Self,’ turning 50

Jenna Bush Hager's 10-year-old makes case for a debit card

Braised short ribs and holiday corn pudding: Get the recipe!

Punkie Johnson reflects on comedy journey, moving to NY for 'SNL'

Shop Gwen Stefani’s GXVE beauty with an exclusive discount

Mitch Albom talks using truth as the narrator in ‘The Little Liar’

Simplify your holiday travel with these top tips and products

‘Normal Gossip’ host shares 'chaotic' origin of hit podcast

‘Flora and Son’ star Eve Hewson opens up about new musical film

2024 Grammy nominations are out! Here’s what you need to know

Shop these holiday gifts for the book lovers in your life

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay share tips for perfect turkey, stuffing

Braised short ribs and holiday corn pudding: Get the recipe!

Chef Marcus Samuelsson shares favorite family dinner memories

How AI can help make Thanksgiving planning cheaper and easier

Roasted toasted salad and apple tart: Get the recipes!

Peri peri chicken pita: Get Sam Way’s recipe!

Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

Alejandra Ramos elevates comfort food classics for hearty weeknight meals