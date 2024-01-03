IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New year, new skin! Expert tips to help your skin look its best
05:03
Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY to share simple tips to help your skin look its best in the new year, including building a basic skincare routine, which serums to add, the proper order for layering products and more.Jan. 3, 2024