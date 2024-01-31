IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car

    02:19

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    00:32

  • Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

    03:46

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40

  • House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

    02:08

  • Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

    02:29

  • Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station

    02:07

  • These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic

    00:41

  • Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference

    00:56

  • Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting

    02:22

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital

    02:00

  • Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect

    03:13

  • Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant

    02:54

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial

    03:01

  • House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas

    03:16

  • US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response

    03:02

  • USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18

    00:25

Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

02:50

Stanley, the maker of the viral quencher cups, is responding to concerns that their product could pose a lead poisoning risk. The controversy is threatening to slow the momentum the brand has built with social media influencers. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024

  • New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car

    02:19

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    00:32

  • Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

    03:46

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40

  • House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

    02:08

  • Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

    02:29

  • Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station

    02:07

  • These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic

    00:41

  • Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference

    00:56

  • Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting

    02:22

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital

    02:00

  • Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect

    03:13

  • Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant

    02:54

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial

    03:01

  • House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas

    03:16

  • US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response

    03:02

  • USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18

    00:25

Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

Watch: Baby has sweetest reaction to surprise visit from grandma

New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car

Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91

How to build trust in the workplace

Try these crispy chicken tenders coated with breakfast cereal

Fashion trends for less: Faux fur coats, luxury loungewear, more!

Melissa Rauch reveals she got ordained and officiates marriages

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks new book, faith, 2024 Olympics

How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out

Travel swaps! Less expensive alternatives to popular destinations

Sheinelle Jones reveals renovation project at transitional residence

Jesse L. Martin talks ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Rent,’ more

Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more

How to build trust in the workplace

Can I go out with my friend's ex of 4 years?

Happy 70th birthday, Oprah!

Jennifer Nettles talks ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Bryan Cranston clarifies retirement rumors: I want to hit 'pause'

See James Corden and Bryan Cranston try to fool Hoda & Jenna!

James Corden on what he misses (& doesn't miss) about late night

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Rowing machine, cozy apparel and more January bestsellers

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Try these crispy chicken tenders coated with breakfast cereal

Fan of French onion soup? Then you'll love this chicken recipe

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe