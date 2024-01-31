Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stanley, the maker of the viral quencher cups, is responding to concerns that their product could pose a lead poisoning risk. The controversy is threatening to slow the momentum the brand has built with social media influencers. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024
