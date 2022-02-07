Clouds of controversy hang over the Olympic Games

There are deep international divisions at play during the Olympics, from teams complaining about quarantine conditions to continuing criticism of the opening ceremonies and evidence of a lack of free speech. Politics have also come into play in Beijing as questions loom over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 7, 2022
