Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
For 20 years, TODAY and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have teamed up for a special series called “Thanks and Giving” which spotlights the life-saving work being done there. National outreach director Marlo Thomas, along with some patients and their families, stop by the TODAY plaza to celebrate the milestone and spread holiday cheer.Nov. 24, 2023
