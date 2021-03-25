IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky: ‘We can keep our children safe’ in schools

04:14

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tells TODAY that while we have “early evidence the vaccine is working … we’re still seeing 1,000 deaths a day, way too many.” But she says that if we take layered mitigation steps, “we can keep our children safe and in-school transmission is not happening.” She also comments on crowding and safety conditions in Southern border facilities.March 25, 2021

